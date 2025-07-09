Woman accused of striking 2 cyclists at OpenStreetsPGH event has hearing postponed

Facing multiple felony counts, the woman accused of running her vehicle into people during last month's Open Streets Pittsburgh event was supposed to appear in court on Wednesday morning, but the hearing had to be postponed.

Arielle Scipione is accused of taking her car and driving it into the group of cyclists. Her attorney now says she needs help beyond what the court can provide.

"There are some ancillary issues that need to be addressed before we can move forward with he case," said Scipione's attorney David Shrager. "Obviously, our sympathy and hearts go out to the people who were startled and injured and hurt because of this."

Sponsored by Bike Pittsburgh, the event provides a car-free route for cyclists to ride.

After the incident, Scipione allegedly wouldn't get out of the car she was in. Police had to break the window to remove her. Scipione allegedly stomped on an officer's foot and hurled racial slurs at police as well.

"Unfortunately, the disease of mental illness can manifest in many ways, and sometimes, unfortunately, other people suffer because someone has a mental illness; they have no control over it," Shrager added. "She's gone her whole life being a normal citizen, and unfortunately, mental health can attack at different times in people's lives."

The person hit was okay, but the incident left many emotionally shaken. Meanwhile, Schager says his client needs help at this time, not incarceration.

"Right now, there is certainly the possibility of getting the bond lowered."

Scipione remains in the Allegheny County Jail, held on a $25,000 bond.