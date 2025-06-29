2 people struck by driver at OpenStreetsPGH event

Two people were struck after a driver broke through a barricade at the OpenStreetsPGH event in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

A female driver was reported to be driving along the car-free route around 11 a.m. when she allegedly struck an adult male cyclist with her vehicle's sideview mirror at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue at North Braddock Avenue, according to Pittsburgh police.

The man refused medical evaluation, but did confirm to authorities that he was struck and knocked down by the mirror during the incident.

The driver then proceeded along the course and struck a female cyclist near the intersection of Thomas Boulevard and Brushton Avenue.

The female victim was evaluated at the scene by EMS personnel but was not transported to a hospital.

After the second incident, the driver was apprehended by deputies from the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, who were assigned to patrol the event.

"Several deputies from my office were assigned to the public safety detail for today's OpenStreetsPGH event in the eastern neighborhoods of the city. Three deputies were able to stop the movement of the vehicle. Once it stopped, the driver became verbally abusive and non-compliant with commands from the deputies, resulting in the driver's side window being broken, at which point the female was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody," Sheriff Kevin Kraus said in a statement. "I want to commend the quick action of these deputies to immediately intervene in a dangerous situation, preventing further escalation by this driver."

Charges are expected to be filed against the driver.