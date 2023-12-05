Wise County Biscuits on Talk Pittsburgh: Beef Chili

Spicing up your day with Wise County Biscuits and Cafe

Spicing up your day with Wise County Biscuits and Cafe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Wise County Biscuits stopped by the kitchen on Talk Pittsburgh to show us how to make their delicious beef chili.

Wise County Beef Chili

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as grapeseed

1 lb ground chuck

1 lb chopped chuck

1 Large Spanish Onion, diced

1 Roasted Poblano Pepper

1 Large clove chopped Garlic

1 28 oz can tomatoes (crushed)

1 tablespoon chipotle in adobo

20 ounces water

2 tablespoon ancho chili powder

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tablespoon ground coffee

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

Optional: 2(15-ounce) cans beans (such as pinto, black or any bean you like in chili), with their liquid

Grated sharp Cheddar, sour cream, hot sauce, sliced scallions, chopped white onion, cilantro leaves, crushed tortilla or corn chips, for serving (optional)

PREPARATION

Step 1

Heat the oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high. Working in batches if necessary to avoid crowding the pot, use your hands to break the beef into small chunks (about 2 inches each) and add a single layer to the pot. Season with salt and pepper, then cook, flipping once, until browned on two sides, 4 to 6 minutes. (Meat won't be cooked through.) Transfer to a bowl, leaving the fat in the pot.

Step 2

Reduce heat to medium, add the onion and season with salt and pepper. Cook until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic, stir until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 3

Blend tomatoes, water and chipotles. Add to pot and bring to a boil. Return beef to pot.

Combine the remaining spices and enough water to make a paste. Add to chili.

Step 4

Cover, reduce heat to low and cook, stirring frequently to avoid scorching, until the beef is tender and the sauce is flavorful, 25 to 30 minutes.

Step 5

Add the poblano peppers and beans (if using), including their liquid, and cook, uncovered, stirring often, until the liquid is slightly thickened and the beans are warm, 10 to 15 minutes. Taste and add salt until chili is rich and spiced. Eat with desired toppings. Chili keeps for up to 3-5 days refrigerated; to reheat, warm over low heat and adjust consistency and seasonings with water, salt, and chili powder. (Leftovers will keep for up to 4 months if frozen.)