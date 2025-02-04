Winter weather watches issued for significant ice storm expected to hit Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Winter weather watches have been issued as a significant ice storm is expected to hit the Pittsburgh area in the coming days.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Yes. Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days due to the ice storm. Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day if nothing changes also due to icing.

Aware: A winter storm watch is in place for 12 of our ~17 counties.

Yesterday I mentioned the potential for several winter weather events including ice occurring over the next two weeks. The first of these will come as what looks like a significant icing event for higher elevations and enough ice accretion for cause problems for other communities.

At this point 12 counties that see KDKA 'over the air' are under a winter storm watch. At some point late today the watches will change over to warnings and advisories. I also think Allegheny County will be placed under a winter weather advisory due to ice chances.

When it comes to impact, there may be no other weather impact that impacts the daily lives of people more than ice. Icy conditions make any travel dangerous. Ice accretion totals of anything more than a tenth of an inch can be expected to not only bring traffic to a standstill but also cause electric power outages. Ice collecting on power lines can pull down electric poles. It also collects on tree limbs, causing them to break. This also leads to power lines potentially coming down. Power line workers are slowed if plugs are iced or glazed over. It is always a big mess and this event will likely cause a number of big issues.

There is another potential First Alert Weather Day day coming up on Saturday with a similar set-up with freezing rain possible for the morning hours. Freezing rain occurs in such a narrow window of conditions we try and hold off if we can on firing off a First Alert until confidence levels go up.

Back to today, high temperatures have already been hit today, with temperatures in the 30s for the 'day' before dipping down to the 20s by midnight. Temperatures will be in the low 20s for morning temps on Wednesday.

Wind speeds won't make it feel any better today with wind speeds around 15mph all day long. This will bring wind chills to the mid to low 20s for the afternoon.