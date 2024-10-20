Winnipeg Jets continue season-opening win streak with 6-3 win against Penguins

Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton scored a pair of quick third-period goals to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 Sunday to remain the only unbeaten NHL team.

The victory extended Winnipeg's franchise-record, season-opening win streak to five games.

Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter, into an empty net, also scored for Winnipeg (5-0-0).

Appleton had an assist along with his goal. Nikolaj Ehlers, Colin Miller and Josh Morrissey each contributed two assists.

Pittsburgh (3-4-0) led 2-0 in the second period with goals from Lars Eller and one from Kevin Hayes. Eller scored a second goal to tie the game at 3 early in the third period before Winnipeg scored three in a row to secure the win.

Both teams had backup goaltenders making their first starts of the season.

Eric Comrie made 38 saves for Winnipeg, while Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 31 shots for Pittsburgh.

THE TAKEAWAY

Jets: Winnipeg is getting scoring from all lines and different players. Twelve players have goals this season.

Penguins: Pittsburgh's question marks in the net continued with the third different starter in as many games. Tristan Jarry (healthy scratch) had started last Wednesday's game against Buffalo but was pulled in favor of rookie Joel Blomqvist, who got the nod to start Friday's game versus Carolina. Nedeljkovic was called up from a conditioning stint in the AHL to start against the Jets.

After Eller tied the game at 3 1:39 into the third, Jets captain Lowry won the faceoff, then capitalized on a puck that bounced off Appleton to score for the 4-3 lead at 4:20. Appleton found the back of the net at 7:41.

Connor has scored a goal in three straight games and is on a five-game point streak (four goals, one assist).

The Jets head out on a three-game road trip, beginning Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues, while the Penguins play the second game of a four-game road trip at Calgary Tuesday.

