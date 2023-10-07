Keanu Reeves stops at Coffee Tree Roasters before band's Pittsburgh show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Keanu Reeves stopped at Coffee Tree Roasters ahead of his band's show in Pittsburgh.

The Coffee Tree Roasters posted a photo on Facebook of the "John Wick" and "The Matrix" actor holding a cup with their logo on it.

"Coffee Tree Roasters -- Keanu Reeves APPROVED!" the company said on Facebook.

Reeves and his alt-rock band Dogstar are in town for their tour. They're playing at Mr. Smalls Theatre on Friday, the same day their new album "Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees" drops. "But first, CTR coffee!!" Coffee Tree Roasters said.

The band, created in 1991, is comprised of guitarist and vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Robert Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves. They're reuniting more than 20 years since their last performance together, hitting up more than 25 cities on their tour.

The Coffee Tree Roasters opened in Squirrel Hill in 1993, started by a father and son team. It has since grown to include five company-owned retail locations throughout the Pittsburgh area and multiple licensed stores, according to its website.

On Coffee Tree Roasters' Facebook page, Mailhouse left a comment saying, "It was delicious."

"So glad you gentlemen enjoyed our coffee," the company replied. "Turns out, some of our team feels the same about your music, and are looking forward to tomorrow's concert!!! Please stop back anytime!"

After Pittsburgh, Dogstar is heading to Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and hitting up several East Coast cities. Their website shows several shows are sold out.