Smoky haze in Pittsburgh gives way to rain and thunderstorms on Sunday

Another round of Canadian wildfire smoke moved in behind yesterday's cold front and is still with us this morning.

This smoke has mixed down to the surface, creating air quality issues with much of Western Pennsylvania, either in a Code Orange or Code Red, meaning that air quality has an unhealthy level for most individuals. People should limit time outdoors, close windows, and use a proper air circulator or filter as opposed to breathing and circulating in outside air.

Air quality in Pittsburgh - June 8, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

The good news is that smoke should start to alleviate our area closer to mid-morning due to the rain and thunderstorms that will be moving in with our next system.

Our next system to keep an eye on for Sunday is progressing east through the Midwest and into the Ohio Valley. The low pressure associated with this system will likely track along or just north of the Ohio River into Western Pennsylvania by early this afternoon, with a larger band of steady light to moderate rain on its north side and more cellular pockets of heavy rain and a few embedded thunderstorms on its south side.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Areas along and south of the low-pressure track, mainly from Pittsburgh south and east toward I-70 and I-68, have the greatest potential for picking up some locally heavy rain, which could lead to isolated instances of flash flooding. A combination of above normal atmospheric moisture content and enhanced lift from the upslope flow on the westward facing slopes of the Laurel Highlands and Ridges could promote some locations in Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette, Greene, Monongalia, and Preston counties receiving 1-3" of rain today, which is enough for flash flooding.

Expected rainfall through 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning KDKA Weather Center

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until 10 p.m. Sunday to account for this risk. There is also a risk for an isolated severe storm with a level 1 out of 5 risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Small hail and a brief tornado spin-up cannot be ruled out between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. today.

Most of the rain will end between 8 p.m. and midnight Sunday, with a brief break in the activity from Sunday night into Monday morning. Light winds, cool temperatures, and very moist grounds will lead to pockets of dense fog on Monday morning from just before sunrise through 9-10 a.m.

Winds will begin to increase out of the southwest through the day ahead of another strong low-pressure system and cold front moving in from the west. Unlike the past few days, when we haven't had much wind shear, wind shear will be much higher on Monday, leading to more organized and longer-lasting storms.

Severe weather threat and timing in our region KDKA Weather Center

The most likely timing for storms on Monday will be from 2 p.m. through midnight. The first cells will develop in our northwestern zones with activity gradually spreading south and east through the afternoon and evening. It's possible that Pittsburgh remains dry through 5-6 p.m. before storms get closer after that.

A few storms will be severe with damaging winds, hail, and a spin-up tornado risk. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of our region in a 2 out of 5 "slight risk" for Monday afternoon and evening. An additional 0.5" to 1.5" of rain is likely in spots on Monday into Monday night, with more localized flash flooding possible.

After some lingering showers Tuesday morning and midday Tuesday, we'll get a push of drier air in from the northwest and, unfortunately, another round of wildfire smoke from Canada.

This smoke will linger into Wednesday with hazy skies and possible air quality impacts. Toward the back half of the week, most of Thursday through Saturday will lean drier and warmer, but a few weak disturbances moving in from the northwest may promote a daily low afternoon or evening storm chance.

7-day forecast: June 8, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!