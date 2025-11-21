3 men charged in fatal shooting of motorcyclist at White Oak intersection

Three men are facing charges after a motorcycle rider was killed in a shootout at an intersection in White Oak last month, police announced on Friday.

Allegheny County police said 33-year-old Kenneth Hayman was on his motorcycle at Jacks Run Road and Lincoln Way the afternoon of Oct. 12 when a Chevrolet Silverado pulled up behind him and three men got out.

As Hayman tried to run, police said gunfire was exchanged with one of the men in the truck and Hayman was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Through witness interviews and additional evidence, detectives said they were able to identify the truck owner as 27-year-old Victor Cruz. Detectives said they also learned that 36-year-old Albert Renchko and 33-year-old Jacob Baker were inside Cruz's truck at the time.

After the shootout, local police put out a "be on the lookout" alert for the pickup truck, which was later located. Police said the shooters were inside the pickup truck, armed with long guns and wearing masks. Witnesses at the Wendy's and the shopping plaza nearby said they were shaken by the shooting, which happened in broad daylight.

All three men are facing charges of criminal conspiracy and aggravated assault, while Baker is also charged with homicide.