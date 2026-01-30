After Pittsburgh plows away the snow, where does it get dumped?

For days now, Pittsburghers have been talking about the tons of snow that have to get hauled out of the city, surrounding communities, and neighborhoods.

That also leads to the question of: where does it all go? While it seems like an easy answer, because after all, it's just frozen water, it's more complicated than that.

Why can't we just dump the snow into the river?

Of all the places you would think have the upper hand on snow removal, Pittsburgh has to be near the top of the list, considering the three rivers. A little bit of dumping and it becomes Cincinnati and Louisville's problem, right?

However, for a few decades now, that has not been allowed, which is why the piles of Pittsburgh snow are growing to incredible proportions.

While it might just be frozen water at its core, by the time we get to clean-up mode, it contains the salt we use on the roads, and the choloride products we spread, and not to mention whatever pollutants came down in the flakes.

This is all because, remember, the rivers are the source of our drinking water.

Because of all of that, the state recommends disposal in upland grassy sites, at least 100 feet away from where it might melt into storm drains that are river-bound.

That recommendation is so that it can melt into the ground, which acts as a filter.

Where does Pittsburgh dump its snow after it's removed?

That is why the City of Pittsburgh is using a site in Hazelwood Green and another near the Pittsburgh Zoo. It's also why the state said the snow needs to be removed, and not left to melt on its own on city streets, because if that happens, the runoff will end up in our rivers.

These same rules apply to every community that is clearing snow.

In fact, a community can be fined for putting snow into the river, and those penalties can reach up to $25,000 per day.