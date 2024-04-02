What's new at PNC Park this season? Pirates give a preview

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Here's something that hasn't been heard for more than 40 years: the Pirates are 5-0.

They beat the Nationals last night 8-4 for their best start since 1983. They've got two more games to go in D.C. And then on Friday at 4:12, it's the first pitch at PNC Park for the home opener. And when fans flock to the North Shore, they'll find lots of new additions at the ballpark for the season.

The Buccos are coming off a very good road trip right before opening day. KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti got a chance to look around PNC Park with the team. They showed some of the new things for the players and the food. Lots of food.

One of the first things media members got a look at was the Pirates Clubhouse. This is where the players can hang out while playing video games and grab breakfast lunch and dinner if they chose.

"We're really leaning towards player development and making," said Pirates president Travis Williams.

"These players come to work every day like we do and they're here from 8 in the morning to late in the evening after a game and we need to make sure they have what they need in order to excel on the field."

The team also invested in new technology.

"This is a tragect pitch simulator. On the screen is a major league pitcher's wind up and ball release points are exactly like the real thing. They can throw any pitch with speeds up to 110 miles an hour.

What's new for the fans on the club level? Pirates officials say after 21 years, it's received a facelift with improvements to everything from the carpeting to the artwork as well as famous Pirate memorabilia display. But wait -- there's more.

Food options for Pirates home opener

New on the board of fare includes a bacon and waffle Sunday.

"That's something I'd pay double for to get some," Aramark executive chef Gabor Kovats.

There's also the Renegade Hot Dog, which is a foot-long hotdog on a bun with pot roast, mini pierogis, caramelized onions and pickle slices. You can find cheddar and chive bratwurst at Chicken Pitt in section 127 and a Pitt Dog decked out with capicola, cheese, slaw and potato sticks at Deli Dogs in section 135.

(Photo: Aramark)

Kovats says developing the menu was difficult but he follows the three Ps of Pittsburgh food rule.

"Whenever I try to figure something to sell off the menu, I include pot roast, pierogis or pickles on it," Kovats said.

It's a very sound plan.

The Buccos will play 81 home games this season and if you want to experience all these new things, don't come to the box office on opening day looking for some tickets.

"We'll be sold out on Friday," Williams said.