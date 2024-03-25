Hot dog topped with pierogies and pickles coming to PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A special rookie is making a debut at PNC Park this season. It's not a player, but a new menu item.

Fans can dig into the Renegade Hot Dog, which is a foot-long hotdog on a bun with pot roast, mini pierogis, caramelized onions and pickle slices.

(Photo: Aramark)

The new creation was unveiled by Aramark Sports + Entertainment, which provides food and beverage programs in MLB stadiums across the country, including PNC Park, Citi Field and Fenway Park.

In revealing the food lineups at all its stadiums, Aramark also announced that PNC Park is partnering with two local restaurants. LowKey Taco will serve roasted corn on the cob, birria beef nachos and caramel-stuffed churros at Nachorita in section 138 and Chicken on the Hill will serve chicken biscuits with pickles in partnership with Coop de Ville in section 144.

There will also be cheddar and chive bratwurst at Chicken Pitt in section 127 and a Pitt Dog decked out with capicola, cheese, slaw and potato sticks at Deli Dogs in section 135.

And if you're still hungry, you can finish off with dessert by grabbing a sweet cheese pierogi topped with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar at Cannonball Burger in section 146.

Aramark is also bringing its Walk Thru Bru express beer markets to PNC Park. The ballpark will get rid of traditional packaged beer portables and exclusively use the grab-and-go markets, allowing fans with a valid ID to self-serve.