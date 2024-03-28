See the full Pittsburgh Pirates schedule for the 2024 MLB season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have numerous must-watch games and series for the 2024 MLB season.

The Pirates begin the season on the road on Thursday, facing the Miami Marlins in a four-game series. The last time the Pirates opened the season against the Marlins was in 1996.

Following a three-game road series against the Washington Nationals, the Pirates play in Pittsburgh for the first time. The Baltimore Orioles come to the Steel City for a three-game series at PNC Park. The home opener is scheduled for April 5.

April features road series against the Philadelphia Phillies (April 11-14) and the New York Mets (April 15-17), plus a three-game homestead against the Boston Red Sox from April 19-21.

May is filled with National League Central games and a nine-game homestand.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers come to Pittsburgh for a three-game series starting on June 4, and the Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals on July 4 at PNC Park.

After the All-Star Break, the Pirates return to action at home against the Phillies and the Cardinals before a six-game road stretch against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who won the NL pennant last season, and the Houston Astros.

The Texas Rangers, who won the World Series, host the Pirates for a three-game series from Aug. 19-21.

September has the Pirates' longest homestand of the season at 10 games before the team finishes the regular season on the road against the New York Yankees from Sept. 27-29. The Pirates' final home series is against the Brewers from Sept. 24-26.

The full schedule can be found below.

Who is on the Pittsburgh Pirates' Opening Day roster?

The Pirates' Opening Day roster features 13 pitchers and 13 position players.

For Opening Day against Miami, the Pirates will have the following pitchers: David Bednar, Ryan Borucki, Aroldis Chapman, Roansy Conteras (replaced by Jose Hernandez), Bailey Falter, Josh Fleming, Marco Gonzales, Jared Jones, Mitch Keller, Luiz Ortiz, Martin Perez, Ryder Ryan, and Hunter Stratton.

The positional players include Oneil Cruz, Henry Davis, Jason Delay, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Connor Joe, Andrew McCutchen, Edward Olivares, Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski, Michael A. Taylor, Rowdy Tellez, Jared Triolo, and Alika Williams.

Star prospect Paul Skenes is expected to begin the season in the minor leagues.

The Pirates also designated several players for assignment - Ali Sanchez, Jackson Wolf, and Canaan Smith-Njigba.

Pittsburgh Pirates' promotional schedule for the 2024 season

The Pirates released their 2024 promotional schedule, and it features a variety of giveaways for fans.

For April 5's home-opening game, fans will receive a magnetic schedule. Another fun night will be on May 4, also known as Star Wars Night. The first 20,000 fans will receive a bobblehead.

Later in the summer, Aug. 18 will be Sesame Street Day at PNC Park, and Yinzer-Palooza returns on July 19.