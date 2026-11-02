Are you registered to vote for the 2026 midterms in Pennsylvania? Here's how to check.

The 2026 midterm elections are scheduled to be held on Nov. 3, 2026, and here's how to check your voter registration in Pennsylvania.

How to know if you're registered to vote in Pennsylvania

To check your voter registration in Pennsylvania, search your name or driver's license number on the Department of State website. If you check by name, you'll then be asked to enter your county of residence, ZIP code, first name, last name, and date of birth.

Once you input that information, you'll be given your voter status record, which says if you're registered to vote, your polling place, and which voting districts you are in.

If you choose to check by driver's license number, you'll be asked to enter your date of birth and Pennsylvania driver's license or PennDOT ID card number.

When is the voter registration deadline in Pennsylvania?

The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania for the upcoming midterm election has passed. The deadline to register was Oct. 19.

How often do you need to register to vote in Pennsylvania?

Once you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania, you are not required to register again unless you have changed your name, address, or political party. However, you can update your voter registration in Pennsylvania online.

You can also download a registration application and take it to your county voter registration office. A list of those office locations can be found online.