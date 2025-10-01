Watch CBS News
Blairsville woman pleads guilty to deadly 2024 crash in Westmoreland County

A Blairsville, Indiana County, woman will serve up to two years in prison after she pleaded guilty to killing another woman with her vehicle in Westmoreland County in February 2024.

Ashley Kelley, 33, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and was sentenced to one to two years in prison after she crashed head-on into Regina Endress' van on Route 217 in Derry Township last year.

She told state police that by the time she realized she was in the wrong lane, it was too late to avoid the collision.

A 10-year-old in the van with Endress was rushed to the hospital and survived.

