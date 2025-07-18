Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars of scratch off lottery tickets in Westmoreland County

A Beaver Falls woman is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars in scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store in Westmoreland County.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, 29-year-old Susan Decker allegedly stole nearly $5,000 worth of scratch-off lottery ticket books from the convenience store where she worked in Mount Pleasant Borough.

It's believed that between February and March, Decker stole nine ticket books, and security footage showed her taking the books, activating them, but never putting them up for sale.

Decker told police that she would take the tickets home for her own usage, and that usage was to try to win money to help support her boyfriend.

She told police that she won approximately $1,000 from the stolen tickets.

Decker is being charged with theft and receiving stolen property. She is waiting for a preliminary hearing.