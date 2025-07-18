Watch CBS News
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars of scratch off lottery tickets in Westmoreland County

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A Beaver Falls woman is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars in scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store in Westmoreland County. 

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, 29-year-old Susan Decker allegedly stole nearly $5,000 worth of scratch-off lottery ticket books from the convenience store where she worked in Mount Pleasant Borough. 

It's believed that between February and March, Decker stole nine ticket books, and security footage showed her taking the books, activating them, but never putting them up for sale. 

Decker told police that she would take the tickets home for her own usage, and that usage was to try to win money to help support her boyfriend. 

She told police that she won approximately $1,000 from the stolen tickets. 

Decker is being charged with theft and receiving stolen property. She is waiting for a preliminary hearing. 

