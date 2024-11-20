Westmoreland County school districts supporting English language learners

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) — As the number of immigrants to the United States increases, so does the need to educate the children.

There are 17 school districts in Westmoreland County, and an increasing number of students are English language learners, the latest terminology for students who need to learn English as well as the typical subjects of the day. The number of English language learners in the county's 17 school districts has doubled in the last five years.

"Unless there's a certified instructor that can teach them, not just the language, but how to learn in this language, then it wears heavy on teachers. Now financially, there's a cost involved," said Greg Egnor, director of student services for the Burrell School District.

It's Egnor's responsibility to make sure the students who don't speak English can still be educated in all subjects.

"It's more of an emotional strain than a financial strain, to be honest with you. Any educator's gonna have a soft spot for a child that's in the classroom that needs help," Egnor said.

As school buses come and go throughout the day, part of the challenge comes in the number of various languages that will have to be incorporated. But it's not only Spanish. It's a staggering 35 to 40 different languages.

While educators who speak the languages are best, thanks to emerging technologies, some of these language barriers can be addressed using the latest technologies, including phone apps or computer programs.