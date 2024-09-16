Pittsburgh-area teen accused of kicking pregnant woman in the stomach 4 times

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County teenager is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said Brooke Linn, of Monessen, was charged with aggravated assault of an unborn child, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the incident.

In a news release, the district attorney's office said Linn assaulted the woman, who is five months pregnant, last week. Police were called to a local hospital on Sept. 10 after the pregnant woman reported the assault.

She told police that she was at a residence on Short Street in Monessen with friends when she and the 18-year-old got into a verbal argument. The news release said the argument turned physical, which is when Linn allegedly kicked the pregnant woman four times in the stomach.

"The victim told police Linn knew she was pregnant because she was planning on attending the victim's baby shower," the news release said.

Law enforcement said the victim had abrasions on her from the assault, authorities said.