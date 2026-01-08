$1 million winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Westmoreland County

Another Pennsylvania Lottery player in Westmoreland County is walking away a million dollars richer.

A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in North Huntingdon Township. The game, Jackpot Scratch-Off, is a $20 game that offers a top prize of $1 million.

The Walmart on Mills Drive will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players that scratch-offs are distributed at random and neither the lottery nor the retailer knows where winning tickets will be sold.

Winners of scratch-off lottery tickets have one year after the sale date to claim their prize.

About two months ago, South Huntingdon Township was home to another big winner.

A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.2 million was sold at the Smithton Truck and Auto Plaza, a Citgo location, on Motordrom Road.

As a result of selling that ticket, the store received a $10,000 bonus.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says since it began selling tickets in 1972, it has contributed more than $37 billion to programs that benefit older residents, like tax and rent rebates, transportation, and care services.