$1 million winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Westmoreland County

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Another Pennsylvania Lottery player in Westmoreland County is walking away a million dollars richer. 

A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in North Huntingdon Township. The game, Jackpot Scratch-Off, is a $20 game that offers a top prize of $1 million.

The Walmart on Mills Drive will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players that scratch-offs are distributed at random and neither the lottery nor the retailer knows where winning tickets will be sold. 

Winners of scratch-off lottery tickets have one year after the sale date to claim their prize. 

About two months ago, South Huntingdon Township was home to another big winner. 

A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.2 million was sold at the Smithton Truck and Auto Plaza, a Citgo location, on Motordrom Road. 

As a result of selling that ticket, the store received a $10,000 bonus. 

The Pennsylvania Lottery says since it began selling tickets in 1972, it has contributed more than $37 billion to programs that benefit older residents, like tax and rent rebates, transportation, and care services. 

