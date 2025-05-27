Watch CBS News
Local News

Westmoreland County man killed in Lower Burrell motorcycle crash

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in Westmoreland Co. motorcycle crash
Man killed in Westmoreland Co. motorcycle crash 00:16

A 20-year-old man from Westmoreland County died Monday after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Lower Burrell. 

According to a release from the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office, William Hartman died following the crash that happened along Rt. 56 just after 5 p.m. on Monday. 

The coroner's office says Hartman was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Rt. 56 when he crashed into a car near the intersection of Wildlife Lodge Road.

download.png
A 20-year-old man from Lower Burrell was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash along Rt. 56 near the intersection of Wildlife Lodge Road. KDKA

Hartman was thrown from his motorcycle and died as a result of his injuries, the coroner's office said.

Hartman's cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner's office following an autopsy and toxicology results.

The coroner's office says the crash is under investigation by Lower Burrell Police and the Pennsylvania State Police. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.