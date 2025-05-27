Westmoreland County man killed in Lower Burrell motorcycle crash

A 20-year-old man from Westmoreland County died Monday after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Lower Burrell.

According to a release from the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office, William Hartman died following the crash that happened along Rt. 56 just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

The coroner's office says Hartman was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Rt. 56 when he crashed into a car near the intersection of Wildlife Lodge Road.

A 20-year-old man from Lower Burrell was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash along Rt. 56 near the intersection of Wildlife Lodge Road. KDKA

Hartman was thrown from his motorcycle and died as a result of his injuries, the coroner's office said.

Hartman's cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner's office following an autopsy and toxicology results.

The coroner's office says the crash is under investigation by Lower Burrell Police and the Pennsylvania State Police.