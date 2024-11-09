Firefighters rush to scene as flames pour from Westmoreland County apartment building roof overnight

IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Flames shot through the roof of an apartment building in Westmoreland County, sending firefighters rushing to the scene.

(Photo: Westmoreland City Fire Department)

The fire was first reported around 2 a.m. along the 400 block of Main Street in Irwin.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to douse the fire as flames and heavy smoke poured from the building.

No injuries were reported. Officials have not yet said how much damage there was to the structure.

Earlier Saturday morning, the Irwin Fire Department was asking people to avoid the area for safety and cleanup reasons.

The Westmoreland City Fire Department assisted at the scene.