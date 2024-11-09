Watch CBS News
Firefighters rush to scene as flames pour from Westmoreland County apartment building roof overnight

By Heather Lang

Crews battle overnight apartment fire in Irwin
Crews battle overnight apartment fire in Irwin 00:20

IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Flames shot through the roof of an apartment building in Westmoreland County, sending firefighters rushing to the scene.

irwin-apartment-fire.png
(Photo: Westmoreland City Fire Department)

The fire was first reported around 2 a.m. along the 400 block of Main Street in Irwin.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to douse the fire as flames and heavy smoke poured from the building.

No injuries were reported. Officials have not yet said how much damage there was to the structure.

Earlier Saturday morning, the Irwin Fire Department was asking people to avoid the area for safety and cleanup reasons.

The Westmoreland City Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Heather Lang

Heather Lang is a senior web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since 2007.

