$1,000 reward offered for information on pitbull found dead in Westmoreland County

Reward offered for information on dead pitbull found in Westmoreland County

Reward offered for information on dead pitbull found in Westmoreland County

Reward offered for information on dead pitbull found in Westmoreland County

WEST NEWTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County animal rescue is now offering a $1,000 cash reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of who's responsible for the death of a local family's dog.

Tone, an almost 2-year-old white and grey Pitbull, went missing August 22nd on Turkeytown Road in West Newton.

Three days later, the pup was found dead outside a neighbor's house in what All But Furgotten animal rescue called a "torturous crime."

A cash reward of $1,000 is being offered for information on Tone, a nearly two-year-old pitbull that was found dead in Westmoreland County. KDKA

A necropsy determined foul play was involved in Tone's death. The dog has been described as a gentile giant.

Humane officers are investigating and want to get justice for Tone.

Anyone with information about what happened to Tone is asked to call the rescue at 724-392-7178.