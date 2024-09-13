Watch CBS News
$1,000 reward offered for information on pitbull found dead in Westmoreland County

WEST NEWTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County animal rescue is now offering a $1,000 cash reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of who's responsible for the death of a local family's dog.

Tone, an almost 2-year-old white and grey Pitbull, went missing August 22nd on Turkeytown Road in West Newton. 

Three days later, the pup was found dead outside a neighbor's house in what All But Furgotten animal rescue called a "torturous crime."

screenshot-2024-09-13-011637.png
A cash reward of $1,000 is being offered for information on Tone, a nearly two-year-old pitbull that was found dead in Westmoreland County. KDKA

A necropsy determined foul play was involved in Tone's death. The dog has been described as a gentile giant.

Humane officers are investigating and want to get justice for Tone.

Anyone with information about what happened to Tone is asked to call the rescue at 724-392-7178.

