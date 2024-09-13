$1,000 reward offered for information on pitbull found dead in Westmoreland County
WEST NEWTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County animal rescue is now offering a $1,000 cash reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of who's responsible for the death of a local family's dog.
Tone, an almost 2-year-old white and grey Pitbull, went missing August 22nd on Turkeytown Road in West Newton.
Three days later, the pup was found dead outside a neighbor's house in what All But Furgotten animal rescue called a "torturous crime."
A necropsy determined foul play was involved in Tone's death. The dog has been described as a gentile giant.
Humane officers are investigating and want to get justice for Tone.
Anyone with information about what happened to Tone is asked to call the rescue at 724-392-7178.