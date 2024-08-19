Westmoreland County churches offering free home repairs to residents this fall

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Several congregations in Westmoreland County will be busy this October, helping to not only spread the gospel but lend a helping hand.

The First Presbyterian Church in Irwin, the Community United Methodist Church in Harrison City, the Norwin Christian Church, and the Norwin Church of the Nazarene in North Huntingdon are all part of the non-profit group The Carpenter's Apprentice. This organization's sole purpose is to serve God and the Irwin community by improving the living conditions of those less fortunate.

Pastor Mark Smith of the Norwin Church of the Nazarene says their volunteers can do a lot.

"We do everything from decks and porches to step repair to painting," said Pastor Smith. "Exterior painting, interior painting, weatherizing things, fixing wheelchair ramps, mobile home skirting, safety improvements to things like grab bars, windows and doors, all that needs to be done, we have the people to do it."

The Carpenter's Apprentice was formed several years ago but fell by the wayside during the pandemic. Pastor Smith and his fellow pastors are proud to bring this program back.

Pastor Smith says if someone needs a home repair, they do not have to be a member at one of these congregations. They don't have to be a Christian but should reside within a 30-minute drive of Irwin, essentially from McKeesport to Jeannette.

The Fall Fixup runs Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13, and Pastor Smith says they are looking to tackle at least four or five jobs that weekend, depending on how many volunteers they get. The more volunteers, he says, the more people they can help.

"When we are unified, we can do anything together," Pastor Smith said. "I think that's important that we show the ones who are in need that they have a neighbor that cares about them, and ultimately, that is what the church is all about."

If you would like more information on how to get involved with these churches and either help out by volunteering or get one of these home repairs, click here.