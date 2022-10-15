Westinghouse Electric to build two more nuclear reactors in China

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Westinghouse Electric is building two more nuclear reactors in China.

According to a report in the Pittsburgh Business Times, China is the biggest customer of the AP 1,000 reactors.

There are four operating in China right now and here in the United States, both of which are in Georgia.

Meanwhile, Westinghouse Electric recently was purchased by a Canadian company.

Cameco Corporation and Brookfield Renewable Partners are buying the company for $7.8 billion.