Watch CBS News
Local News

Westinghouse Electric to build two more nuclear reactors in China

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Westinghouse Electric is building two more nuclear reactors in China.

According to a report in the Pittsburgh Business Times, China is the biggest customer of the AP 1,000 reactors.

There are four operating in China right now and here in the United States, both of which are in Georgia.

Meanwhile, Westinghouse Electric recently was purchased by a Canadian company.

Cameco Corporation and Brookfield Renewable Partners are buying the company for $7.8 billion.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 12:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.