Westinghouse Electric being sold for $7.8 billion

Westinghouse Electric to be sold for $7.8 billion

Westinghouse Electric to be sold for $7.8 billion

Westinghouse Electric to be sold for $7.8 billion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two Canadian companies are buying Westinghouse Electric.

Cameco Corporation and Brookfield Renewable Partners are buying the company for $7.8 billion.

It's a deal that could revive nuclear power as countries try to reduce the use of carbon-based fuels.

It's not clear what the sale could mean for Westinghouse's operations in Cranberry.