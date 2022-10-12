Westinghouse Electric being sold for $7.8 billion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two Canadian companies are buying Westinghouse Electric.
Cameco Corporation and Brookfield Renewable Partners are buying the company for $7.8 billion.
It's a deal that could revive nuclear power as countries try to reduce the use of carbon-based fuels.
It's not clear what the sale could mean for Westinghouse's operations in Cranberry.
