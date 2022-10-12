Watch CBS News
Westinghouse Electric being sold for $7.8 billion

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two Canadian companies are buying Westinghouse Electric.

Cameco Corporation and Brookfield Renewable Partners are buying the company for $7.8 billion.

It's a deal that could revive nuclear power as countries try to reduce the use of carbon-based fuels.

It's not clear what the sale could mean for Westinghouse's operations in Cranberry. 

