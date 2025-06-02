Western Pennsylvania to see sunny weather Monday with 80 degree temps on the horizon

Warmer weather is set to arrive Monday, putting an end to one of the coolest end-of-May stretches Pittsburgh has seen.

Overall, May ended up being .3 degrees below average. We were well above average to start the month, though. The final 13 days of the month saw temperatures well below average as we averaged a temperature of just 56.8 degrees.

Warmer days are clearly ahead. Highs today will hit the low 70s. We will still be below average for temperatures by a couple of degrees. Highs return to the mid-to-low 80s on Tuesday, though with morning lows still near 50 degrees.

Wednesday highs will hit the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday should be the hottest day of the week. Highs will dip to the low 80s to wrap up the workweek on Thursday and Friday. We should see highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

When it comes to the chance for rain, today will be dry, along with Tuesday and most of Wednesday. The only chance for rain right now on Wednesday comes just before midnight, Thursday morning, with rain continuing through the morning commute and afternoon on Thursday.

Rain totals aren't expected to be very large, with some seeing perhaps three-quarters of an inch of rain. Most should see less than half an inch. Rain chances go down slightly on Friday before going back up on Saturday.

While today will be sunny, and I have high confidence my temperature will only be at most two degrees off, Tuesday and Wednesday's weather could be impacted by Canadian smoke. That smoke likely kept our temperatures a couple of degrees cooler than they would have normally been on Sunday.

Canadian smoke will likely roll back in overnight tonight, bringing some uncertainty to our high temperatures and also our air quality. Right now, there is a low chance for air quality to dip due to smoke and atmospheric conditions pushing smoke to the surface.

Just a heads up, there remains a low chance we get to see the Northern Lights tonight as a G4-level magnetic storm continues to impact the globe's electrical field.