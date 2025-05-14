Rain chances in the Pittsburgh area highest in spots dealing with river flooding

Most of your day today is going to be dry, but repeat after me: "Most of today will be dry."

But most will see rain today. Similar to yesterday, the highest chance for rain will be for folks southeast of Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately, this is where high river and creek levels continue this morning. With more rain around this afternoon, additional flooding will certainly be possible. The morning hours should be dry for everyone with temperatures in the mid to low 60s.

I have our noon temperature just shy of 70 degrees. Isolated showers and even a storm or two will be possible as soon as 1 p.m., with rain chances slowly ticking up from there.

Any cells that develop will track to the north with maybe a little bit of a westerly track. Basically, these storms will be moving in the opposite direction of what you would normally expect. While severe weather isn't expected, some lightning will be possible. Rain totals will vary by location.

The rain totals in our region in the last 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

It looks like Mercer County can expect to be dry all day, with rain chances highest for places in the Laurel Highlands. Similar to today's theme, there will be plenty of dry time on Thursday and Friday. There will also be a chance for severe weather with windstorms racing through our area.

At this point, it looks like the highest chance for severe weather will occur on Friday morning around 5 a.m. The second highest chance for severe weather will be around midnight on Friday into Saturday morning.

This is a little different from what you would normally expect. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the mid-70s. Highs will be warmer on Thursday, with model data putting us into the 80s. I have us hitting the 80s too, but that temperature may dip to the 70s as the warm front doesn't now arrive until Friday morning.

Friday will see highs well into the 80s, with us cooling down over the week. The weather should feel fantastic.

7-day forecast: May 14, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

