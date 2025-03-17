West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey to investigate WVU's absence from NCAA Tournament

On Monday, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey, along with West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey announced they would be launching an investigation into West Virginia University Men's Basketball not being selected for the NCAA tournament.

"For the NCAA to leave WVU out of the tournament is a miscarriage of justice and a robbery at the highest level," Gov. Morrisey said. "It's favoritism at best and corruption at worst. I am asking West Virginia's Attorney General to conduct a full investigation, demand transparency, and root out any corruption."

Gov. Morrisey pointed to the University of North Carolina's Athletic Director, Lawrence "Bubba" Cunningham serving as chairman of the selection committee for the 68 teams picked to play in the tournament and UNC was the final team selected for the tournament while WVU was the first team out.

The governor went on to cite that the team had six "Quad 1" wins this season and also went 9-0 against "Quad 3" and "Quad 4" teams, as well as scoring wins over three AP top 10 teams.

"Given the major event that the tournament has become and the massive amount of money associated with it, all fans deserve to know how the selection committee makes its choices," said AG McCuskey. "The selection committee of the past is antiquated and it is time for change, to lead with data-driven results and transparency."

AG McCuskey sent a letter to the NCAA, asking for clarity on things such as player availability, objective criteria, how that criteria is weighted in the process, and how the committee reaches a consensus.

"Obviously, we are extremely shocked, saddened, and disappointed with not being selected for the NCAA Tournament, "WVU Coach Darian DeVries said to the Associated Press. "We strongly believe that we have a resume that is worthy of an NCAA Tournament team."

The NCAA Tournament "First Four" round begins tomorrow night when St. Francis takes on Alabama State and then UNC will play San Diego State.