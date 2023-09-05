Free baseball league for children with disabilities begins new season in Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV Producer Ashley Funyak

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A free baseball league for all children with disabilities is kicking off a new season this weekend in Westmoreland County.

The West Point Challenger League is open to kids between the ages of 5 and 18. Volunteer manager Alision Kiester Mancuso says the games are tee-ball or soft-toss style. Games are held on Sunday afternoons at the West Point Little League Complex in Greensburg. Games begin at 1 p.m. and are usually no longer than 90 minutes.

Players are also assigned a youth buddy who will provide physical and social support during the games. This includes adjusting helmets, running the bases and cheering the players on. Mancuso says new players and buddies are always welcome.

"We are always looking for volunteer buddies," says Mancuso. "We've had great outcomes with sports teams that will volunteer as a team to be buddies. There's no need for any baseball experience. Church youth groups have been really good as well. It's a wonderful experience as a volunteer. Seeing the joy on the athletes' faces is priceless."

Equipment, uniforms and snacks are provided at no cost to players through grant funding. Mancuso says this year they've received two grants from CVS and Dick's Sporting Goods. She plans on putting the money towards button-down jerseys with the players' names on the back.

The first game of the season is on Sunday, Sept. 10. Additional games are scheduled for Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15. Players do not have to attend every game, but they are encouraged to attend as many as possible.

Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to send an email to wpllchallenger@yahoo.com. You're asked to include your player's name, their date of birth, T-shirt size and contact information.