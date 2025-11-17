"Weird Al" Yankovic bringing new 2026 tour to The Pavilion at Star Lake

Legendary comedic artist "Weird Al" Yankovic is hitting the road in 2026 and bringing his signature style of music to the Pittsburgh region once again.

Following his 2025 tour, Yankovic will return with the "Bigger and Weirder Tour," which will see him hit 90 cities across North America.

The "Bigger and Weirder Tour" will make a stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

During its 2025 run, Yankovic performed for over 500,000 fans, playing a historic string of 75 shows across 67 cities, and selling out iconic venues including Madison Square Garden, The Kia Forum, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, according to a Live Nation Press release.

Yankovic, a five-time Grammy Award winner, is one of only three artists to chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the previous four consecutive decades (the others being Madonna and Michael Jackson).

He has gained worldwide fame for his numerous parodies of musical artists of the last four decades, including Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Nirvana, Eminem, and Queen, among several others. His hits include "Amish Paradise," "Eat It," "Like a Surgeon," "Smells Like Nirvana," "Word Crimes," and the platinum-selling "White & Nerdy."

"We did 75 shows this year, and the fans weren't sick of us yet," said Yankovic, "so we're just going to keep on touring until they are!"

The public on-sale begins on Friday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available here.