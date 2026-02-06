Crews ready for weekend winter storm in Pittsburgh area

As more winter weather looms this weekend for the Pittsburgh area, crews are ready to keep conditions safe for everyone.

"We're going to be on patrol all weekend, making sure we can address any situations. It does take more salt to address it when it does get this cold," PennDOT District 11 Allegheny County Maintenance Manager Ben DeVore said on Friday.

PennDOT and local public works crews were out spreading salt on Friday. Even though the forecast snow is not as much as a couple of weeks ago, when most of the area saw 10-plus inches of snow, that doesn't mean drivers should let their guard down. A band can come through and turn a clear road slick.

"We have material on the road where our crews are out, but in an event like this, you can have a band where the road is covered up and people need to be prepared," PennDOT District 12 Assistant District Executive for Maintenance Robb Dean said.

The challenge going into this weekend will once again be temperatures going into the single digits. That is when salt can start to lose its effectiveness. Areas of concern will include bridges, overpasses, shady areas and valleys.

"If it does get cold enough, we will mix to a 50-50 mix with antiskid as well if needed," DeVore said.

There is hope that Mother Nature can ease up or at least provide some sun to help out crews, but wind could be a problem as well, with blowing snow.

"We have every available resource in all four of our counties. Everything that is available is out, and they will continue until the end," Dean said over Zoom.

Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor said some of the trucks that had to go into the shop for maintenance during the last storm were back on the roads. KDKA asked the city to see how many trucks are at its disposal, but did not hear back on Friday.