Pittsburgh to get more snow this weekend, including squalls that could impact Friday travel

Snow chances are back today with our first accumulating snow since the 11.8" of snow that fell on the 25th and 26th of last month.

Most of that snow is still on the ground, so we will be adding to the snow on the ground today.

Extreme Cold Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories in our area on Friday morning KDKA Weather Center

Currently, we are tied for the 7th longest run with a snow depth of 7" or more on the ground in Pittsburgh, with yesterday being our 11th day in a row. Snowmageddon saw 32 days in a row with 7" of snow on the ground and is the second most on record. The storm of 1977 holds the current '7" of snow on the ground.'

The record stretch was 34 days.

When will the snow fall in Pittsburgh?

Back to today, the main round of snow will roll through between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The most intense snow won't get here until after sunset, though. These 'snow squalls' will bring isolated but intense bursts of snow that could impact evening commuters' drives.

Low visibilities, strong wind gusts, and quickly changing driving conditions should all be expected for anyone running into one of these squalls.

Expected snowfall in our region this weekend KDKA Weather Center

Most areas will see between 1 and 3" of snow.

Cold temperatures will also be a risk this weekend

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to snow chances, but Saturday is also a First Alert Weather Day due to frigid wind chills. In Pittsburgh to the south, wind chills could be as low as 18° on Saturday morning. Wind chills north of Pittsburgh may dip to as low as -25°.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area on Friday, February 6, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

With wind chills as low as they're expected to be, frostbite could set in in as little as 15 minutes. Winds will be gusty all day long on Saturday. I have winds gusting up to 30mph in Pittsburgh overnight. Winds will be strongest on the eastern side of the Laurel Highlands on Saturday, with winds gusting up to 55mph through the day.

When it comes to your forecast, I have highs today hitting the upper 20s. Temperatures will plummet overnight, with us bottoming out near 3°. Saturday highs will only be near 10 degrees, so it will be a cold start to finish.

Temperatures over the next three days KDKA Weather Center

I have Sunday morning's low dipping all the way down to -6°. Model data this morning was showing temperatures not quite that cold, but I'll keep my number for now.

Sunday highs will hit the upper teens. The frigid air begins moving out on Monday morning with Monday's low dipping to around 6°. I have us seeing highs in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.