With more snow looming, the rush for salt in the Pittsburgh area resumes

Just when many people thought they were finally catching a break from the snow, Mother Nature had other plans. With inches of snow still on the ground from the last storm, another round is now moving in. Luckily, only 1-3 inches are expected.

If you just shoveled, salted, and did everything imaginable after the massive storm a couple of weeks ago, you're not alone. Snow is still covering the ground across much of the region, and the impacts are lingering.

"I think I got a blower that can handle it," said Leo Episcopo.

The familiar sounds of scraping and shoveling are back. Fortunately, this round of snow is expected to be less intense than the last. Still, that previous storm left behind icy roads, plowed-in driveways, and even frozen homes. The previous week's weather conditions drove high demand for winter supplies.

"The dilemma has been the ice… ice dams on roofs, parking lots, ice everywhere," said Andy Amrhein, owner of Evey True Value. "So, the number one product people have been after is calcium chloride."

Finding it, however, has been hit or miss. Some stores remain sold out, while others are just starting to see inventory return.

"We were fortunate to get 1,000 bags yesterday, but I'm assuming by the end of today it'll be gone," said Amrhein.

The first storm wiped out salt supplies across much of the region. Rock salt is still difficult to find for many customers. As for calcium chloride for driveways and sidewalks, availability depends on the store.

"I barely got some when they still had it in stock. They said it wouldn't be back for a while," said Episcopo. "I'm glad to see it back in stock."

Even though this system isn't expected to dump feet of snow, preparation still matters, especially with temperatures staying below freezing.

"I know how to handle my driveway and know how much to do because I'm an elderly person. Dress warm," said Episcopo.

Experts also remind homeowners to prepare beyond the driveway by opening cabinet doors, dripping faucets, and being cautious with frozen pipes.

"The biggest thing with freezing pipes is don't panic," said Amrhein. "You want to slowly thaw them. You don't want to quickly thaw them, and the damage isn't done until it thaws, and the water starts flowing."

And remember, give plows plenty of room, take it slow on the roads, don't overexert yourself while shoveling, and always clear snow off your car before driving.