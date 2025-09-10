Pittsburgh's dry and warm weather conditions throughout the week

Let's talk about the forecast for today and tomorrow.

I have highs today in the upper 70s. Morning lows dipped to the 40s again, but we are slightly warmer today than we were yesterday morning. Highs today should hit the mid to upper 70s. I have partly cloudy skies in place today with noon temperatures in the low 70s. Winds will again be light and out of the east.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - September 10, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Thursday and Friday will be just as nice and pleasant as today.

The sun angle is still high enough to allow us to see a "strong" sun. With the air so dry, we will continue to see morning to afternoon temperature splits of around 30 degrees.

That means morning lows in the low 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Low humidity levels with little to no rain and dormant grass are also a big part of the recipe for wildfires. The missing ingredient right now is windy conditions. You probably shouldn't be burning already, but that goes triply so if wind speeds ever pick up over the next month and a half, and we know they will.

With dry conditions and wind, be cautious when burning. KDKA Weather Center

This gets us to the weekend, where the EURO model has been hinting at rain here or there most of the week. The GFS has kept us dry during the weekend, but it does show a cold front sliding through.

I will keep rain chances at this time in the isolated range, meaning most won't see a drop, but I hope that I can bring that up soon with data jumping at rain chances.

At this time, everything but moisture looks to be in place.

If we don't see any rain over the weekend, our next chance for rain comes on Monday, the 22nd of the month, according to this morning's model data.

I am starting to become a little obsessed about our rain, or lack of rain. For the month, we have only seen 0.39" of rain. Looking at model data, there will be a chance for rain over the weekend, but the data has little to no agreement or consistency on what we should expect.

That normally isn't great news for those hoping for rain.

7-day forecast: September 10, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

