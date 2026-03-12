Parkway East among "angriest" commutes in Pennsylvania, survey finds

The Parkway East is among the "angriest" commutes in Pennsylvania, according to a new survey.

A poll by Munley Law found that Interstate 376, also known as the Parkway East, is the third-angriest commute in the state, only behind Interstates 95 and 76 in Philadelphia. Munley Law said participants were "asked to identify the commute in their state that makes them feel angriest behind the wheel due to congestion, bottlenecks, aggressive driving, or unpredictable delays."

The survey pointed out that some of the Parkway East's commute troubles stem from the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, which "creates a daily pinch point where lanes narrow and grades change."

"Curves through communities like Edgewood and Swissvale require reduced speeds, contributing to steady backups during rush hours," the survey added.

For Tomeka Hairston, who drives on the Parkway East almost daily, there's barely a day when the commute is smooth.

"Don't let it be an accident. You might not get home 'till the next day," the Glassport resident said.

None of the commutes in Pennsylvania made Munley Law's Top 10 list. The Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland took the top spot, followed by United States 101 and Interstate 5 in Los Angeles.