Wawa plans to open 60 stores in Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wawa, a Pennsylvania-based company, has plans to expand to Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Wawa plans to build 60 new stores in Ohio over the next eight to 10 years, a release from the company on Sept. 27 said. The company said the first groundbreaking projects will begin in 2024 and the first stores are expected to open by 2025.

The Pennsylvania-based company said it plans to open 10 stores in 2025, 10 in 2026 and five stores each year after that.

Wawa said it has more than 16 sites under contract in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties in Ohio.

"We can't wait to begin putting shovels into the ground next year," said Joe Collins, director of store operations for Wawa. "As we get closer to our grand openings in 2025, we will be sharing even more details on our growth in Ohio and connecting with more customers, communities, partners and nonprofit organizations that together make this such an incredible region to be a part of."

Wawa said it expects to create 2,200 new jobs as a result of its expansion. Currently, Wawa has more than 970 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C.

Sheetz is also expanding its footprint in Ohio. It is building a $145 million distribution facility in the state. The Altoona-based company said the food preparation and distribution facility in Findlay, Ohio, is expected to create over 700 jobs during the course of five years.