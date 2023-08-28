Sheetz plans expansion with $145 million distribution center in Ohio

FINDLAY, Ohio (KDKA) -- Sheetz is building a $145 million distribution facility in Ohio with the goal of expanding into Michigan.

The Altoona-based company said the food preparation and distribution facility in Findlay, Ohio, is expected to create over 700 jobs during the course of five years.

"Ohio is a great place for a family-owned and operated business like Sheetz to grow and succeed," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release. "Sheetz stores have been extremely well received in the Ohio communities where they've expanded, and this new, advanced facility will improve efficiencies for the company both here at home and throughout the Midwest while creating good-paying jobs in the Findlay area."

Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz said the company is looking to expand throughout Ohio and into Michigan in 2025.

"Findlay is located in the heart of this new growth area and will play a big role in the future of Sheetz," he said in a news release.

The family-owned business operates over 685 convenience stores in six states, employing more than 25,000 people.