Water tanker crash shuts down portion of Route 21 in Fayette County

By Patrick Damp

MASONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A water tanker crash in Fayette County has shut down a portion of Route 21 in both directions. 

According to dispatch, the crash happened just after 4 a.m. in Masontown. 

Only the water tanker was involved in the crash and no injuries have been reported as of this morning. 

It's not known when the road will reopen. 

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

