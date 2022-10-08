Watch Live: Grambling State vs. Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE (KDKA) - You can watch college football right here on KDKA.com today!

Today, we're featuring the Grambling State Tigers vs. the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 2 p.m.

The Tigers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, having lost to Prairie View last week, 34-14.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were able to get their first win of the season last week over Bethune-Cook, 35-27.

Both teams have a 1-4 record.

You can get a full preview of both teams on CBS Sports.