Washington County to conduct sewer smoke testing this week

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Some homeowners in Washington County are being told not to worry if they see smoke in or around their homes this week.

The city of Washington is conducting sewer smoke testing on Wednesday in the areas of West Prospect, Acheson and Tate avenues, and residents may see smoke coming from buildings or holes in the ground. About 30 homes will be impacted.

Donald Barrett lives outside the impacted area, but he does still wonder whether he will experience any impact.

"What the contents are, what the chemical makeup is of the smoke?" he said.

The city says the smoke being released is a non-toxic liquid smoke that is not generated by fire. People might see smoke from their gutters if they are directly tied to the stormwater system. If your floor or sewage drains are illegally tied into the system, you might get smoke in your house, in which case the city says to open your windows and allow the smoke to vent.

People who are impacted are encouraged to pour water down their basement floor drains and unused sinks to help make sure the smoke does not rise into their homes.

Through this testing, the city hopes to find the source of ongoing basement flooding in the area and make sure downspouts are not feeding into the stormwater system.

Homeowners who are directly impacted have already received notice about the testing. On testing day, those conducting the testing will be seen in the area wearing bright yellow safety vests.