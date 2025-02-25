Watch CBS News
71-year-old man killed in Washington County tree-cutting accident

A 71-year-old man was killed Monday in a tree-cutting accident in Washington County. 

The Washington County Coroner's Office says James Krapp, of Pittsburgh, died in the accident at a friend's property along Meadow Road in Hanover Township.

A 71-year-old man was killed Monday in a tree-cutting accident in Hanover Township, Washington County.  KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane

The coroner's office says the incident happened sometime between 9 a.m. and 3:55 p.m. on Monday and Krapp was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m. 

Krapp's cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation, the coroner's office said. 

The investigation into the incident is being handled by Pennsylvania State Police troopers. 

