Portion of I-79 in Washington County shut down in both directions due to crash

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A crash has shut down Interstate 79 in Washington County in both directions.

According to PennDOT, the crash has shut down the interstate between Exit 30 (Lone Pine/Amity) and Exit 33 (Laboratory).

Four people have been transported to a hospital as a result of the crash, their injuries are unknown at this time.

They're asking anyone with plans to travel on I-79 to find an alternate route.

We have reached out to police and PennDOT for more information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.