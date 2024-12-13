Watch CBS News
Local News

Portion of I-79 in Washington County shut down in both directions due to crash

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/13)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/13) 02:57

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A crash has shut down Interstate 79 in Washington County in both directions. 

According to PennDOT, the crash has shut down the interstate between Exit 30 (Lone Pine/Amity) and Exit 33 (Laboratory). 

Four people have been transported to a hospital as a result of the crash, their injuries are unknown at this time. 

They're asking anyone with plans to travel on I-79 to find an alternate route. 

We have reached out to police and PennDOT for more information. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.