Dry hydrants hinder firefighters at Washington County house fire

Family figuring out what to do next after fire destroys home

Firefighters in Canton Township, Washington County, faced extreme heat and dry fire hydrants on Wednesday, as they worked to put out a blaze that destroyed a home on Best Avenue inside the Town and Country Estates mobile home community.

The lack of working hydrants forced crews to have to tank in water, South Strabane Township Fire and Emergency Services Chief Jordan Cramer said. They have faced similar issues fighting fires inside the community over the past three years.

"That's difficult," Cramer said. "It's a concern for fire departments, a concern for the residents. It's a concern for us when we're worried about our own people inside of a fire, where water is our lifeline."

Neighbors said they believe mobile home park management is responsible for maintaining the hydrants. KDKA reached out to Town and Country Estates but didn't hear back on Wednesday night.

Abby Donella, who grew up in the home that was destroyed, had a message for management.

"Do better," she said. "I'm sure everybody else would feel safer here, and something like this probably would not be as devastating to somebody else."

The 25-year-old believes working fire hydrants could have helped save her family's home.

"My dad literally taught me my livelihood in this house," she said. "He taught me how to work on cars, everything from how to be a person to how to live for myself."

The home, full of memories, was lost in an afternoon. Donella's parents lived there.

"They lost everything," Donella said. "They lost their animals, they lost their memories, they lost their clothes."

No one was inside at the time of the fire, but five of the family's pets died in the fire, Cramer said.

"It sucks, it's awful," Donella said.

Cramer said the fire was an extremely difficult battle for their firefighters because of the heat. When they arrived, much of the house was already involved, he added.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause, Cramer said, but it does appear to be accidental.

Donella said she's grateful for the community who's helped out her family.