Washington County fire chiefs asking people to avoid burning amid increased fire risk

Fire chiefs throughout Washington County are urging people to avoid burning things while parts of the Pittsburgh area are under an increased risk of fire.

The National Weather Service issued an elevated fire weather threat for parts of the area including eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia, and western Pennsylvania.

A mix of dry conditions, low humidity, and breezy winds all could combine to make for conditions that make it easier for fires to quickly spread.

Fire chiefs from all across Washington County say that they understand and know that people are eager to enjoy the beautiful weather outdoors and begin their spring yard cleanup, but say the risk of fire is too great right now and that a small backyard fire can quickly become uncontrollable and dangerous.

"A single ember can travel great distances, igniting dry brush and creating a dangerous situation within minutes," a release from the fire chiefs said.

As a reminder, people are urged to keep from open burning of brush, leaves, or debris and to discard cigarette butts in designated containers, never on the ground.

Also, people are being asked to keep grills away from dry grass and make sure everything is extinguished when finished and avoid using machinery that creates sparks.

People are encouraged to check with their local fire department for any burning bans or fire restrictions in their area and to call 911 if they see an uncontrolled fire.