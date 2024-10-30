Washington County Board of Elections hires 20 armed security guards

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — As counties across the region prepare for Election Day, the Washington County Board of Elections recently voted to hire 20 armed security guards to help keep voters and their votes safe.

"It's just a shock to think that they have to do something like that, and you'd just never think you'd have that to go vote," said Kathy Starkey, a voter in Washington County.

Nick Sherman, the chairman of the Washington County Board of Elections, said the board met on Monday to discuss stepping up security.

"[We discussed] what to expect, making sure that our communications are good, if there was any issues that have been brought to our attention, as far as intel on violent incidents that would be able to report that to the local police," Sherman said. "At this time, we haven't received any kind of intelligence on any kind of real problems that we're having."

He said right now, they don't have enough constables across the county to cover the 180 precincts in Washington County. Currently, there are about 50 elected constables in the county, according to Sherman.

"We're seeing that people aren't running for constable and the constables that we have are getting up in age, and they are not a security force that we can rely on from a day in, day out basis and God forbid something would happen that we want to make sure that we have professionals there to handle it," Sherman said. "Again, our constables have always done a good job. They've asked for increased security. Our elections office is asking for increased security. In addition to that, just the citizens of Washington County, we want them to know that this is again, a safe place for them to come and cast their vote."

The guards are from RiP Security, a security firm from Fallowfield Township.

"They do everything from top level executives coming in. So, we found they were the best to handle the security situation that we potentially could have," Sherman said.

The 20 armed guards will cost $18,000 to rove from polling places across the county on election day.

"That money is coming from the state. The state has a budget that they allow us every year that we plug in whether this is going to be mail-in voters, if we have a voter machine that goes down with the purchase something. So every year, the state allows a budget to counties, and we're taking it out of that budget," Sherman said.

He said those hired from RiP Security will be deputized as constables on election day.

"Law enforcement can't be in there. If there is an emergency, by all means, they can intervene. But as far as having a police officer standing inside the polls or by the polls, that's not permitted, that is viewed as a form of voter intimidation," Sherman said. "So, if security is going to be there, it has to be by the constable or by someone that the county hires."

KDKA-TV talked to voters about the armed security guards on Wednesday.

"I think five or 10 years ago, it was totally unnecessary, but with the contentiousness of our society, we're paying a price for that contention," said John Hopper, a voter and poll worker in Washington County.

"I think it's for the better purpose, better safety, you know, better be safe than sorry. Too many times in this country we find out on the latter," said Billy Seeders, another voter.

While most people KDKA-TV talked to found the guards to be shocking, they agreed it may be necessary as the intensity of this election is high.

"There's so much anger and maliciousness in it. It's just not a regular election," Kathy Starkey said.

"Democracy has to be protected. We have to make sure that they know this is a safe, comfortable environment," Sherman said.