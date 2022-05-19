Washington County DA seeking death penalty against father accused of killing baby

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Washington County prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a father accused of killing his 6-month-old son.

In court paperwork, District Attorney Jason Walsh cited aggravated circumstances like the victim's age and that Joshua George killed the boy while in perpetration of a felony.

Police said Joshua George was the only person taking care of Oliver George when the 6-month-old suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull. A doctor found the injuries consistent with physical abuse, according to the criminal complaint.

(Photos: Washington County Correctional Facility/Provided)

The baby was staying with his grandparents when they called 911 on Dec. 30 of last year. He was flown to Children's Hospital the next day with severe head trauma, police said. He died a few days later.

The DA believes the baby was abused at his Smith Township home on Francis Road after his mother left for work and before he was taken to his grandparents' house.

According to the criminal complaint, a family friend told police that George had told him the baby was giving him trouble and he was going to shake him.

The boy's aunt said his 7-year-old brother and 3-year-old sister were also home with him when the alleged abuse happened. The district attorney said the other children weren't hurt and were taken away by CYS.