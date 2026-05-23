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Deadly pedestrian crash in Washington County under investigation

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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One person is dead after a pedestrian crash in Washington County that happened early on Saturday morning. 

According to the Washington County Coroner's Office, just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, county dispatch was alerted to a crash on Pike Street in Chartiers Township. 

A vehicle had been traveling south on Pike Street, near the 500 block, when the driver struck a pedestrian. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police. 

Later on Saturday morning, the coroner's office identified the victim as 21-year-od Philip Frye of Meadowlands, Pennsylvania. 

Both the Washington County Coroner's Office and Chartiers Township Police are investigating the crash, and were assisted on the scene by the Chartiers Township Fire Department and the Pennsylvania State Police crash reconstruction unit. 

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