Deadly pedestrian crash in Washington County under investigation

One person is dead after a pedestrian crash in Washington County that happened early on Saturday morning.

According to the Washington County Coroner's Office, just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, county dispatch was alerted to a crash on Pike Street in Chartiers Township.

A vehicle had been traveling south on Pike Street, near the 500 block, when the driver struck a pedestrian.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Later on Saturday morning, the coroner's office identified the victim as 21-year-od Philip Frye of Meadowlands, Pennsylvania.

Both the Washington County Coroner's Office and Chartiers Township Police are investigating the crash, and were assisted on the scene by the Chartiers Township Fire Department and the Pennsylvania State Police crash reconstruction unit.