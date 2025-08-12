Watch CBS News
Ohio man killed in head-on Washington County crash

Mike Darnay
A man from Ohio was killed in a head-on crash in Washington County on Monday morning. 

The Washington County Coroner's Office said late Monday night that Jonathan Molina, 34, of Warren, Ohio died when he crashed head-on with a pickup truck.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. along Rt. 18 in Mount Pleasant Township. 

The coroner's office says witnesses saw Molina driving erratically before his vehicle crossed the center line and hit the pickup truck. 

Molina was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and investigation, the coroner's office said.

The crash is under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Township Police Department. 

