Washington County resident worried her home will fall down due to neighbor's project, "I'm scared to death."

Building a basement has not only turned into a nightmare for the homeowner, but the neighbor is now living in what they describe as a nightmare in Cokeburg, Washington County.

The concern for the neighbor is wondering if her home might fall into the hole.

She said she doesn't feel safe in her home anymore because of the growing, massive hole that used to be her front yard, and is again concerned that her home will fall if nothing is done.

"I'm scared to death to be in here," said Shelby Severns.

Severns is living in fear that one day she'll come home and find her house inside the giant hole - or worse yet, it's swallowed up while she's inside.

"If that house comes down, mine's going to go with it," she said. "Staring with the front porch because it's cracked in three places."

Severns' nightmare began last fall when the owner of the vacant house next door, which is connected, began digging to add a basement. The situation became worrisome when the hole grew exponentially. That's when she found out power and water were still connected to the house, she knew she was in danger.

"The whole underneath of the porch is gone," she explained. "It's open and halfway underneath my living room. He's dug halfway underneath my living room."

It took complaining to the borough for close to a year to get officials to respond. Severns said she's at her wits' end because the house is being supported by a few jacks and cinder blocks.

Now, the only thing left to do for her is to hire an attorney.

"An engineer came out on Friday, condemned the property, and said that mine should be okay as of now," she said.

We reached out to the borough, who said they have no comment and also contacted the property owner and have yet to receive a response.