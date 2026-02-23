Video shows man abandoning 2 dog outside Washington Area Humane Society

A man is set to face charges after two dogs were tied to the front door of the Washington Area Humane Society.

The shelter's camera captured a vehicle pulling into its lot. Two men got out of the vehicle, but one man tied the dogs' leashes to the front entrance before driving away.

Investigators said for nearly 60 minutes, the dogs stood outside the door, exposed to the cold, without food and water.

''Some people are under the impression that they're doing the right thing by bringing them here to the shelter, but unfortunately, it's still a violation of PA state law. That is still abandonment," said Gretchen Grasser, an officer with the Washington Area Humane Society.

Both dogs eventually chewed themselves free. They were found along Lynwood Avenue in Eighty Four, about a half mile away from the shelter.

"Those dogs were found on a road in the area," Grasser said. "I believe they were found within a half-hour, forty-five minutes of them breaking loose, so that was good and they are now here with us."

Shelter officials say both dogs appear healthy and in good spirits. One of the men seen in the security footage turned himself in. Charges are pending.

"He did the right thing and called in and identified himself to us, but it was explained to him that you broke the law," Grasser said. "That's not something we're going to tolerate happening here."

Grasser added that if a pet owner can no longer care for their animal, there are legal and safe ways to surrender them.

"Obviously, contact a shelter," Grasser said. "You want to speak to staff, make sure we have room to take that animal. And if we don't have the ability to help you at the time, staff is going to direct you to different routes you can take."

Both dogs are being evaluated and cared for at the shelter until they're available for adoption.