Warmer than average temperatures continue in the Pittsburgh area on Sunday

There's an Ireland feel to the morning here in Pittsburgh as we gear up for the Steelers game with patchy dense fog across the region.

The Dense Fog Advisory expires at 9:00 a.m. We then become mostly sunny with a summer-like feel in the afternoon, with highs in the low 80s, which is well above normal!

The weather in Dublin? Low 60s and partly cloudy.

Tomorrow will be copied and pasted with patchy dense fog in the morning, so allow extra time on the commute to then more clouds in the afternoon. We will yet again have highs in the low 80s.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Highs stay near 80 on Tuesday, then we cool down a little bit on Wednesday. By the end of the week, we are still above normal but it will feel a little more like fall with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Temperature outlook next week KDKA Weather Center

The sunny and dry weather continues, which won't help out our drought situation, but we could see some improvement on the map Thursday since we are right where we should be for precipitation for the month. We are still well below normal for the year by over 2".

Above normal temperatures are expected to stick around through the start of October.

7-day forecast: September 28, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

